“I never say no to a fight” - Fabricio Andrade has no problems putting MMA throne on the line against Jonathan Haggerty

He may have fallen short in their first meeting, but Fabricio Andrade isn’t saying no to a world title defense against old foe Jonathan Haggerty.

The pair of world champions met at ONE Fight Night 16 for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship, but it was Haggerty who reached champ-champ status when he knocked Andrade out in Bangkok.

Andrade, who holds the ONE bantamweight MMA world title, said in an interview with the South China Morning Post that he wants to take another crack at the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing king.

While he has plans to claim another world title, Andrade has no problems putting his MMA gold on the line against Haggerty.

“Man, I have no problem with that, and I never turn anybody down, you know, if he wants it and ONE Championship wants to make the fight, of course, I never say no to a fight, you know.”

Andrade, who started his professional career in Muay Thai and kickboxing, shot for double-champ status when he faced Haggerty in November 2023 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Unfortunately for ‘Wonder Boy’, his magic just wasn’t present against ‘The General’.

Haggerty easily handled the injured Andrade before taking the stunning knockout finish in the second round.

Watch Andrade's entire interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty understands Fabricio Andrade’s desire for a rematch

No one ever wants to end in a loss, and Jonathan Haggerty understands why Fabricio Andrade is hellbent on fighting him once more. In his interview with the South China Morning Post, Haggerty said he can sympathize with Andrade’s desire to seek a rematch against him.

Haggerty pointed out that Andrade, as a fighter, is as stubborn as anyone and will stop at nothing just to avenge the defeat.

“He's a fighter, you know. He's got something to prove, and I feel like he's a little bit stubborn as well, especially now that I’ve knocked him out in stand-up and kickboxing.”

Haggerty, though, will have to take care of business first.

The British superstar will defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Andrade’s Tiger Muay Thai teammate Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19.

Haggerty’s first defense of the gold will headline the February 16 card at Bangkok’s historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Haggerty's entire interview below: