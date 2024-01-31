“It’s hard to talk about this fight” - Fabricio Andrade still disappointed with his performance against Jonathan Haggerty

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade admits that the painful sting of defeat from his November 2023 showdown with two-sport world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty still lingers.

Andrade locked horns with Haggerty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing belt was on the line, which Haggerty ended up winning after knockout ‘Wonder Boy’ out in the second round.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Andrade talked about the loss to Haggerty and said he was disappointed in his performance. He also revealed that he was injured heading into the fight.

‘Wonder Boy’ stated:

“It's hard to talk about this fight. I believe that not only inside the ring, but what happened outside the ring also influenced the fight a lot. I had already been suffering from an injury to the left side of my shoulder and neck, which hindered me a lot during the training camp. But it was my decision to fight like this and I think that was one of the mistakes I made.”

Of course, Haggerty has moved on and will now defend his Muay Thai throne against Andrade’s teammate Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 next month.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live on U.S. primetime on February 16 with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Please stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

Fabricio Andrade says a potential rematch with Jonathan Haggerty ‘could be a different fight’

When bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade returns this year, he wants to defend his MMA gold. But he’s also looking at another crack at Jonathan Haggerty, which he believes would turn out in his favor the next time around.

‘Wonder Boy’ told ONE Championship:

“All of this was a great learning experience for me. I'm taking care of my injuries now and I've learned that I can't fight until I'm 100 percent. In the next fight I will reach 100 percent and I will fight again with confidence and be very aggressive. I want to defend my belt and, of course, have the opportunity for a rematch. I believe that being healthy, it could be a different fight.”