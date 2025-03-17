“Everybody's saying he's untouchable” - Jonathan Di Bella confident he can beat Prajanchai in potential title unification rematch

Jonathan Di Bella believes reigning strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai bleeds red just like the rest of us. The two-sport kingpin is on a red-hot six-fight winning streak, including a unanimous decision victory over Di Bella at ONE Friday Fights 68 last year.

Given his reign of terror in the 125-pound divisions, most fans and pundits even consider Prajanchai one of the top pound-for-pound strikers in the world.

To be fair, however, Di Bella had his moments in his extremely close match with the Thai great. The former strawweight kickboxing world champion even believes he should have gotten his hand raised in that fight.

So much so, that Jonathan Di Bella is itching to earn a rematch with the mighty Prajanchai and prove he is indeed the superior fighter. The Team Di Bella Kickboxing star told ONE Championship:

"Everybody's saying he's untouchable, he won’t be beat, and stuff, but I feel like I could beat him. I believe I did it before, and I could do it again."

To get the second chance he seeks, Di Bella must first claim the interim strawweight kickboxing crown this coming Sunday at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang.

The Italian-Canadian must get past fellow former champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in a five-round war inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena on March 23.

Jonathan Di Bella marvels at Sam-A's wealth of experience

While he has sights on a rematch with Prajanchai, Jonathan Di Bella won't make the fatal mistake of underestimating the challenge that currently awaits him.

After all, it would be foolish to count out an iconic figure like Sam-A, who has over 400 career fights on his belt.

The former 125-pound kickboxing kingpin told ONE:

"He's been there forever. He has so much experience. He has like 400 fights more than me, so he's gonna have a crazy experience edge. He's not going to have many weaknesses, so I will play it out in the first round."

Five world titles will be up for grabs in the start-studded ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang spectacle. Don't miss all the action by buying the pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

