“He has so much experience” - Jonathan Di Bella amazed by battle-tested Sam-A’s incredible career longevity 

As far as Jonathan Di Bella is concerned, the word legendary doesn't even begin to describe Sam-A Gaiyanghadao's storied fighting career.

A veteran of over 400 career fights with an astonishing 375 wins to his name, the 41-year-old icon has indeed experienced it all.

Making this feat even more impressive is the fact that Sam-A has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

In fact, the former ONE two-sport world champion will look to reclaim 26 pounds of gold when he dukes it out with Di Bella at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang on March 23.

These two world-class 125-pound strikers will leave it all on the line at Saitama Super Arena for the interim ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

In an exclusive interview with ONE ahead of his showdown with the mythical Thai warrior, Jonathan Di Bella had this to say:

"He's been there forever. He has so much experience. He has like 400 fights more than me, so he's gonna have a crazy experience edge. He's not going to have many weaknesses, so I will play it out in the first round."

Truth be told, Di Bella's career 13-1 slate is rather modest when compared to Sam-A's track record.

Still, the former ONE strawweight kickboxing kingpin might just be the most technical slugger on the planet, and he'll use that to his advantage against the battle-tested Sam-A.

Jonathan Di Bella won't back down from Sam-A's aggressive style

Sam-A loves to instigate brawls, evidenced by the highlight-reel knockouts he produced in the home of martial arts.

While Jonathan Di Bella prefers to fight with a methodical and calculated approach, he wouldn't be opposed slugfest against the former two-sport world champion.

The Italian-Canadian star told ONE:

“We could start off technical, and then after one shot, somebody can get hurt, and we could start going at it.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

