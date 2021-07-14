"Everybody told me I have to be next" - Islam Makhachev on the pressure of living up to Khabib Nurmagomedov's legacy

Long considered Khabib Nurmagomedov's heir apparent, Islam Makhachev has admitted that he feels "a little bit" of pressure to live up to the stellar legacy of his compatriot and training partner.

The UFC lightweight prospect said that his coaches and teammates all expect him to follow in the footsteps of Nurmagomedov and become a dominant champion. In a sit-down interview with MMA Junkie, Makhachev was asked if he felt the burden of having to carry the load of such huge expectations. In response, Makhachev said:

"Yes, a little bit because everybody told me, 'You have to be next. You have to be next champion.' That's why I just have to train more, you know. That's all I can do. I just have to train."

A dominant wrestler with a respectable stand-up game, hardcore fans have earmarked Makhachev as the second coming of the great Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, he currently sits in ninth place in the UFC lightweight rankings with his camp claiming that several top contenders are avoiding him.

The 29-year-old Dagestani is poised to enjoy his own moment in the sun as he competes in his first-ever main event appearance at UFC Vegas 31. In a bid to climb a few notches higher than his current position, Islam Makhachev will take on Brazilian up-and-comer Thiago Moises.

Watch Islam Makhachev's interview below:

Islam Makhachev's relationship with Khabib Nurmagomedov

After Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement, Islam Makhachev can now focus on pursuing UFC gold without worrying about the possibility of fighting his close friend. Makhachev has revealed that the former lightweight champ has taken on the role of a mentor for him.

"Now he's more of like a coach. He always supports us. He doesn't have a fight but he comes and helps everybody," Makhachev said.

Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov has boldly predicted that his close friend will emerge as a major UFC star in the near future. In an interview with ESPN, 'The Eagle' said that by the end of 2021, Islam Makhachev would be the biggest name in the lightweight division, ahead of the likes of Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

"Now, everybody talks about Dustin, Conor, Chandler, Justin, Oliveira. But by the end of the year, it's gonna be changed. I don't think anyone can beat [Makhachev] right now. He will run [the division]."

Edited by Utathya Ghosh