"Everybody wanted that" - Kamaru Usman calls out Khamzat Chimaev for a five-round rematch, also open to welterweight return

Kamaru Usman has not returned to the octagon since suffering a majority decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294. Despite taking the bout on 10 days' notice and moving up to middleweight for the first time in his career, many fans and fighters felt that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' deserved a draw and would have won the bout if it were five rounds.

The No.1-ranked welterweight recently revealed that he is looking for a rematch. Speaking to Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, he acknowledged that the outcome of the expected title bout between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis would impact his decision, stating:

"It does play a factor, yes, a bit, because I mean, I'm sitting right up there. It's not like I'm going to jump in in the top-15 slowly and fighting 14, 13, and 12. No, I'm right up there. Had Sean Strickland stayed the champion, that's a no brainer fight. Myself and Sean Strickland have fought before. That made sense, but unfortunately that's not the case now. If they do do Adesanya and Du Plessis, it makes sense."

Usman, who has expressed that he would not face Adesanya due to their friendship, continued:

"Yes, obviously the outcome of that would kind of play a factor in my decision. Who wouldn't want to see [the rematch]? Chimaev, he wants to be a championship fighter. He wants to be a championship-level fighter, why not do a rematch of that for five rounds? Everybody wanted that. Everybody wanted to see that. But it is what it is. There's a lot of different factors that have to take place here with the championship fight."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments on Khamzat Chimaev below (starting at the 22:15 mark):

It is unclear if Chimaev would be open to rematching Usman in a five-round bout, with the latter holding a full fight camp. The No.11-ranked middleweight was less than impressive and has been called out by several middleweights, who have questioned his ability to compete in the division.

Kamaru Usman does not rule out welterweight return

Kamaru Usman likely remains one win away from a welterweight title opportunity. Speaking to Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, the No.1-ranked welterweight refused to rule out a return to the division that he dominated for several years, stating:

"I'm not opposed to going back down to welterweight and taking that strap. I'm a fight away from that, so we'll see what happens in the title picture. Right now, I'm just chilling and seeing what's going on, letting my body heal."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments on a welterweight return below (starting at the 23:30 mark):

Usman is widely considered one of the greatest welterweights of all time. His dominance in the weight class, which included five title defenses, will likely keep him in the title picture.