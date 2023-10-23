"Everyone always hates on the alpha" - Darren Till slammed by fans for claiming USA is the most overrated country in the world

Former UFC fighter Darren Till got into some hot water with fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) for his claims against the United States of America.

Till termed the U.S. as the most overrated country in the world in response to a post on the social media platform.

Plenty of fans hit back at the former UFC middleweight and questioned his response:

"Everyone always hates on the alpha"

"But why, Darren?"

"As an american and a fan damn bro"

"Liverpool doesn’t remember you"

"The guy who’s lost 5 of 6 thinks he can call anything overrated?"

"Hating from outside the club just mad because you can’t get in"

"your british so your opinion doesnt matter"

Other fans added their own responses and justifications to the original question:

"U.S.A. it's changed I'm ready to move to Japan."

"The UK should be here instead"

"Russia. It has a 40 year old military, has a small GDP, and hasn't done anything noteworthy in decades."

"If we are to be honest about this question…. is not in the West, not Asia, not Europe, I think that country is in Africa…."

Check out fan comments in the screenshots below:

Fans react to Darren Till calling the USA overrated. [via X]

Darren Till is confident of a return to the UFC

Earlier this year, it was announced that the UFC let go of Darren Till upon his own request to pursue other interests.

In an interview with ESPN, Till revealed the reason behind his exit and also assured fans of his future return to the promotion.

He said:

"I want to get some injections in my knee and really take care of my knees. Some of the stuff I want to inject into my knee, am I going to pass some of these [UFC anti-doping drug] tests? There are a lot of hurdles. Maybe I'll get [knee] surgery. Maybe I could give myself two years off from the UFC and come back. See what's out there for two years, make my body healthy. I know for a fact, two or three years max, I'll be back in the UFC. I'm a clever young man and I've got a plan that I'm going to execute. This is all going to work in the end." [h/t ESPN]

Darren Till enjoyed a mixed record in the UFC, with a 50% win percentage from 12 fights in the octagon.

Check out his full comments in the interview below [1:00]: