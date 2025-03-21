  • home icon
"Everyone is doing their duty for the country" - Rodtang vows Thai warriors will reign supreme in Japan at ONE 172

By Ted Razon
Modified Mar 21, 2025 11:25 GMT
Rodtang | Image credit: ONE Championship
Rodtang | Image credit: ONE Championship

Rodtang Jitmuangnon will lead a platoon of fellow brave Thai warriors into battle at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang.

A total of nine fighters from Thailand will compete in arguably the most stacked combat sports event of 2025 by far, taking place inside the fabled halls of Saitama Super Arena this Sunday, March 23.

While 'The Iron Man' assures fans that he and his compatriots will give their best to claim victory, he also urges his loyal followers to give them their full support.

The former flyweight Muay Thai kingpin told ONE Championship:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"To Thai and worldwide fans, I want everyone to support Thai fighters abroad at ONE 172 on March 23 in Japan. No matter the result, win or lose, I want everyone to support all Thai fighters. Everyone is doing their duty for the country, so I want everyone to support each other. No drama."
Rodtang will indeed banner the Thai flag in the curtain closer of ONE 172 in his highly-awaited five-round flyweight kickboxing showdown with Japan's own Takeru Segawa.

Thai striking icons like Superlek Kiatmoo9, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, and Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom are also scheduled to compete in high-stakes world title matches.

Don't miss this striking extravaganza at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang by purchasing the pay-per-view exclusively at watch.onefc.com.

Superlek echoes Rodtang's sentiments and asks fans' full support

The theme for ONE 172 is Japan versus the world, as the best Japanese martial artists will look to secure big wins in front of their home crowd.

That said, Superlek admitted it's not going to be easy to win in enemy territory and said his loyal fans' support will be needed more than ever.

'The Kicking Machine' said in a recent vlog post from Yokkao:

"I ask all Thai fans to support me and all Thai fighters who will compete in Japan on March 23. The event will feature many Thai fighters facing international opponents so please cheer for us!"

Edited by C. Naik
