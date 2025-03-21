Superlek accepts Rodtang’s wild challenge to fight in MMA: “It’s something I’ve never done before”

The world is still awaiting chapter two of the Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon's friendly but competitive rivalry.

But if these two elite strikers had their way, we might see it taking place in a completely different combat sport.

In the build-up to ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang, the pair of Thai megastars were seen joking around about a potential rematch. The playful Rodtang, though, upped the ante by challenging 'The Kicking Machine' to a mixed martial arts bout in the home of martial arts.

'The Iron Man' even claimed he'll out-grapple the two-sport and two-division kingpin in the hilarious clip.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Superlek addressed his latest banter with Rodtang and admitted he's intrigued by the idea of an MMA fight.

"I think it will be a challenging thing to do, like a good challenge, you know, because it’s something I’ve never done before. And Rodtang was saying that he’s inviting me. We’ve fought in Muay Thai, I’ve done kickboxing, and this is something I’ve never done before. So that’ll be great."

Superlek and Rodtang figured in the Muay Thai Fight of the Century back in 2023, with the former escaping with the win in the narrowest of margins.

All jokes aside, Rodtang does have a bit of MMA experience since he fought Demetrious Johnson in a mixed-rules contest. Superlek, on the other hand, has also teased an MMA transition in the future.

Watch the full interview:

Superlek and Rodtang have business to attend to at ONE 172

For now, this interesting MMA pipe dream between Superlek and Rodtang will be put on hold since they have their respective challenges on the horizon.

The bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will look to unify the belts against interim champ Nabil Anane in one of five world title bouts at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang this coming Sunday.

'The Iron Man', meanwhile, will settle his heated grudge with Takeru Segawa in the main event of this blockbuster martial arts spectacle at Saitama Super Arena on March 23.

Head over to watch.onefc.com to be part of this historic event by purchasing the pay-per-view.

