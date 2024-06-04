"Everyone gets the same treatment" - Liam Harrison addresses his preparation for scheduled bouts vs. Katsuki Kitano, Seksan

Liam Harrison has had to wait a long time before there was a light at the end of the tunnel in regard to his long-awaited return. The striking veteran has been out of action for close to two years, and the process of getting himself ready again has not been a simple one.

Now that he is back and ready for one last ride, Harrison isn't underestimating any of the challenges that are in front of him. First up, 'The Hitman' makes his return following the injury he suffered in 2022 when he takes on Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167.

Harrison is also scheduled to be in action at ONE 168 in Denver, where striking fans will finally see a dream matchup between him and Seksan.

Rather than getting ahead of himself at any stage, the Brit has got very much the opposite mindset when it comes to this chapter of his career.

Harrison told ONE Championship that no opponent gets any special treatment. When they sign on the dotted line, if 'The Hitman' is what they want, then 'The Hitman' they will get:

"Listen, you could give me someone who no one has ever even heard of, who's only had one fight and I would still run myself into the ground in the gym and I would train like I was fighting one of the best fighters on the planet. Everyone gets the same treatment no matter who they are."

Liam Harrison knows better than to overlook opponents

Undeniably so, the fight that everyone is excited to see is the legends clash between Liam Harrison and Seksan in what could be the last time we see either man compete.

However, the veteran knows that he can't look at the challenge that awaits him on June 7 at the Impact Arena.

Katsuki Kitano has all the motivation that he needs for this contest, with the opportunity to make a name for himself off of this fight.

For Harrison, it's business as usual as he looks to come back and remind everyone just what he is capable of.

ONE 167 will air live in US primetime on June 7 and is free to watch for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.