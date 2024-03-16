“Everyone was terrified of him” - British legend Liam Harrison recalls why Thai legend Thongchai became his favorite fighter

As he was kickstarting his own career, Liam Harrison couldn't help but be enamored with Thai legend Thongchai.

Today, the 'Hitman' is a bonafide legend in the sport and is widely considered one of the United Kingdom's greatest imports. But when he was a young up-and-comer, Liam Harrison looked up to a slew of the sports' biggest stars — chief among them being the four-time Lumpinee Stadium champion.

"Okay, okay, so my favorite fighter, number one was Thongchai," Harrison said during an appearance on The City Life Project podcast. "When I was coming up, he was the first person I ever saw. He had heavy punches and heavy leg kicks, and everyone was terrified of him."

In addition to his legendary run inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Thongchai is a former Rajadamnern champion and a former WMC 115-pound world champion. He was named the Sports Authority of Thailand's Fighter of the Year in both 1998 and 2001.

Liam Harrison is confident he can make another run at a ONE world title

Liam Harrison has been sitting on the sidelines ever since he suffered a devastating knee injury during his first and only ONE world title fight against then-bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1. Undergoing surgery in 2023, 'Hitman' spent the year rehabbing and training, hoping to step back inside the Circle one day.

With that day rapidly approaching, Harrison believes he can work his way back to another shot at ONE Championship gold with one or two solid wins.

"I think it'll only take me two or three wins to get myself back in contention, and I think I've got the mindset and ability to get myself back in that position," Harrison told LastBSTN.

Are you excited to see the 'Hitman' make his highly anticipated return to ONE Championship later this year?