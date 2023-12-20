"Everything we dreamed of has come true" - Camila Oliveira, a UFC octagon girl, shares joyful news of her pregnancy

UFC octagon girl Camila Oliveira has recently announced that she and her partner, Luis Ricardo Franco, are expecting a baby.

Oliveira recently shared the exciting update through a compilation video with her partner on social media, complemented by a caption:

"And everything we dreamed of came true, in my womb, we have proof of our love. We will be parents! Thank you, my God, for allowing me to experience this alongside my great love."

The Brazilian model, boasting an 11-year stint as a ring girl, marked her debut at UFC Sao Paulo in January 2013 at the age of 21. She currently takes on the additional role of hosting the Conexão UFC show on UFC Fight Pass Brazil.

Throughout her career, Oliveira has been a firsthand witness to some of the UFC's most iconic and intense moments. From Israel Adesanya securing his title against Paulo Costa at UFC 253 in September 2020 to Khabib Nurmagomedov announcing his retirement after his dominant victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, she has experienced numerous other significant events.

Luciana Andrade dispels UFC octagon girl's pay myths

UFC ring girls have been a significant presence in the world's premier mixed martial arts promotion for many years. Considering the organization's magnitude and recent debates surrounding fighter compensation, it's not unexpected that octagon figures such as Arianny Celeste and Camila Oliveira earn salaries exceeding five figures.

Renowned octagon girl Luciana Andrade spoke on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani earlier this year, addressing rumors about ring girls earning more than certain UFC fighters. She said:

"It's not true, we don't make more money than the fighters. Think about it, we have 14 girls across the globe and some girls work a few times a year cause we don't have international fights at the frequency that we have in the U.S."

