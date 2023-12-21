"Everything happens for a reason"- Michael 'Venom' Page's loss to Logan Storley was a crucial factor in his signing for UFC

Michael 'Venom' Page revealed he transitioned to the UFC because of his controversial loss to Logan Storley in the interim Bellator welterweight title fight.

The British fighter is the latest high-profile addition to the UFC roster. He will make his promotional debut against Kevin Holland in March 2024. Page rose to prominence as a Bellator welterweight contender when his creative striking and highlight-reel knockouts made him an instant sensation.

For the longest time, ‘Venom’ has been considered one of the best MMA fighters competing outside the UFC.

In a recent interview with Adam Catterall of TNT Sports, Page explained how the loss against Storley in May 2022 set him on the path to joining the UFC.

“Basically it allowed for my contract to not be automatically extended, which means I became a free agent, which leads to today," Page said. "So like I said, the journey, everything happens for a reason. The timing is now.”

Watch Michael Page explain the situation below (00:05):

Michael 'Venom' Page explains why he chose to join the UFC and refused offers from elsewhere

Michael Page defeated Goiti Yamauchi in the final fight on his Bellator contract that took place in March 2023. The 36-year-old announced that he was a free agent from July 2023.

Speaking to Adam Catteral, Page admitted that he had financially lucrative offers lined up. However, he chose to join the UFC and test himself as a fighter.

“Honestly speaking, the brand is too strong," Page said. "The brand is too powerful. I think that aligned with the brand I have managed to create over the years. It just magnifies me to a completely different level. I know what I can do in the UFC.”

The 36-year-old admitted that he had to go through a mental struggle to choose high-level competition over money. It will be interesting to see how his UFC career plays out.

Michael Page and Kevin Holland will fight at UFC 299 on March 9, 2024. The event will be headlined by a bantamweight title fight between champion Sean O’Malley and No. 6-ranked Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera.