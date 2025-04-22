“Everything he did is impressive”- Fabricio Andrade cites Charles Oliveira as a big inspiration in his quest for greatness

Fabricio Andrade hopes to one day mirror the sensational career of one of the greatest martial artists to come out of Brazil, Charles Oliveira.

The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion bared his admiration for 'do Bronx', citing the former UFC lightweight champion as one of his biggest inspirations.

'Wonder Boy' gave Oliveira his well-deserved flowers in an appearance on Inside Fighting's YouTube channel:

"But I think, it’s Charles, the way he did his career from losing to winning, losing to winning, to becoming a world champion, to finishing the guys that he finished. And also, coming from where he came from, everything he did is impressive. He’s one of the most famous fighters in Brazil."

Oliveira indeed came from nothing and worked hard to become not just one of the most exciting fighters in the world, but also one of the most accomplished and respected figures in MMA.

It's easy to see why Andrade is enamored by his fellow Brazilian's journey, since it's practically the story of his life.

Like Oliveira, Andrade also escaped the favelas of Brazil and built a better life for his family using his undeniable fighting prowess.

Fabricio Andrade recalls learning from Alexander Volkanovski, Petr Yan, and Rafael Fiziev

While Fabricio Andrade has yet to train with his idol Charles Oliveira, the promotion's 145-pound kingpin has already picked the brains of some other UFC stars.

'Wonder Boy' absorbed knowledge from UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, as well as perennial contenders Petr Yan and Rafael Fiziev, when they visited Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand.

Andrade shared in the same interview:

"I just got a bit of everybody, you know. Like I train here with Volkanovski, Petr Yan, Fiziev, you know, all these guys. So you get a lot of these world-class fighters with different styles. So it’s important to learn their styles."

Watch Fabricio Andrade's interview in its entirety:

