“I do not waste time” - Fabricio Andrade reveals the motives behind his undeniable killer instinct

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade of Brazil has become known as a bona fide finisher in his exemplary mixed martial arts career.

Andrade joined ONE Championship in July of 2020, and since then, 'Wonder Boy' has been known as a man who loves to end his fights early.

Speaking to Inside Fighting in a recent guest appearance, Andrade explained his approach to fighting.

'Wonder Boy' said:

"If I see the opportunity for the knockout, I do not waste time. I go in and get it done. Go and get the finish. I don’t care about getting hit, because I just want to finish the fight."

Since joining the world's largest martial arts organization, Andrade has won seven of his last eight fights, which includes six finishes. To say that 'Wonder Boy' has a penchant for ending bouts early is a massive understatement.

As Andrade continues to reign over ONE Championship's stacked bantamweight MMA division, the 27-year-old will look to continue delighting fans with explosive finishes on the global stage.

Fabricio Andrade says the best is yet to come in ONE Championship career: "There are plenty of things I have to do"

'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade has already achieved much in his decorated MMA career, but the 27-year-old says the best is yet to come.

Andrade promised fans he has plenty more to achieve in ONE Championship, and he is working hard to reach those goals both in and out of the cage.

'Wonder Boy' told Inside Fighting:

"There are plenty of things I have to do and achieve to continue inspiring people, inside and outside the Circle. So right now, I’m just aiming to do that and create this kind of legacy."

