"Everything he does is intriguing" - Michael Chandler calls Conor McGregor the 'king of promotion' and talks about a potential fight against him

Michael Chandler has showered Conor McGregor with praise for possessing the ability to attract fans' attention.

The #4-ranked UFC lightweight referred to McGregor as the "king of promotion" and lauded the Irishman for the way he carries himself.

Chandler, however, understands that McGregor's "antics" have had him hit rock-bottom. 'The Notorious' is currently healing from a horrific injury he suffered in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

"The guy (Conor McGregor) is the king of promotion. The guy is the king of getting people interested," Chandler said during his live Q&A session on Instagram. "Everybody is interested in watching him fight... At the risk of sounding like a fan, I do think what the guy (Conor McGregor) does is intriguing at all times. Everything he does is intriguing. The way he trains, the way he fights, the way he captures yours and mine, and everybody's attention... he's a master at it."

Michael Chandler added that he expects McGregor to successfully return from his injury. 'Iron' said the former two-division champ has already shown what it takes to make a strong back having recovered from an ACL injury in 2013.

You can watch Michael Chandler's Instagram live in a video uploaded to The Mac Life's YouTube channel:

"I would love to fight him" - Michael Chandler on a potential fight against Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler said he would "love" to fight Conor McGregor whenever he is fit to compete once again. The 35-year-old also suggested that 'The Notorious' would likely rather fight someone who'll be easier to beat.

"I would love to fight him when he comes back but he's gonna definitely need a fight that will keep him relevant but also a fight he thinks he could win. So we shall see that," said Michael Chandler.

While Chandler cites McGregor as a possible opponent in the future, he is currently eyeing a fight against Justin Gaethje, who apparently refused to fight him "three to four times," according to Chandler.

Chandler is currently ranked #4 in the lightweight division. Meanwhile, McGregor had dropped to #9 in the latest update.

The 33-year-old Irish superstar received a medical suspension until January 2022. To overturn the suspension, he will have to receive an orthopedic clearance from a doctor. But given the severity of the injury, it's unlikely we'll see the Irishman back in action until next summer at the earliest.

