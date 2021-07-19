"I wipe my rich a** with your feelings" - Conor McGregor dismisses criticism over UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor appears to have turned a blind eye to the backlash he is facing for his controversial outing against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

The 33-year-old sustained a nasty injury during his fight with 'The Diamond', which is likely to keep him on the sidelines until next year.

McGregor recently uploaded a photo to his Instagram, suggesting that he is unruffled by the criticism he has faced following his latest defeat:

"I wipe my rich a** with your feelings about my work. I feel nothing for you bums. Nada! Corpses," McGregor wrote.

At UFC 264, Poirier was declared the winner of the fight via doctor stoppage. During his post-fight interview, McGregor furiously unleashed his anger on his opponent. He also directed distasteful remarks towards Poirier's wife, Jolie.

Many fans and experts disapproved of the Irishman's behavior, including Dana White. The UFC president said McGregor shouldn't have involved Poirier's family in his feud with the #1 lightweight.

According to Poirier, Conor McGregor also made gun signs at him while sitting octagon-side. The 32-year-old claimed that the former two-division champ threatened to kill him and his wife in their sleep.

Not one to be fazed easily, it turns out McGregor is not at all concerned after attracting heaps of criticism for his behavior.

Conor McGregor claims he had stress fractures in his leg going to UFC 264

Many UFC fighters and fans have slammed Conor McGregor for trying to justify his UFC 264 loss with "excuses". The 33-year-old had claimed he suffered stress fractures in his leg while training for the trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier:

"I was injured going into the fight. People are asking me, when was the leg broke? At what point did the leg break? Ask Dana White, ask the UFC, ask Dr Davidson, the head doctor of the UFC. I had stress fractures in my leg going into that cage," said Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor has been given a medical suspension until January 2022. To overturn this ruling, he will have to receive an orthopedic clearance from a doctor. Considering the extent of his injury, it is safe to say that McGregor will not step inside the octagon until next year.

Edited by Jack Cunningham