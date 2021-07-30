"Everything wasn't as noble" - Brandon Moreno reveals he felt like a 'loser' after being cut from the UFC in 2018

Brandon Moreno, the current UFC flyweight champion, has come a long way to get to where he is today. Moreno was once cut from the UFC off the back of a two-fight losing streak.

It was an incredibly heavy blow for Brandon Moreno to deal with, especially considering he was only in his early 20's at the time and already had a family to support.

Brandon Moreno was recently featured on the latest episode of Brendan Schaub's Food Truck Diaries series. He discussed what it was like to be cut from the UFC.

"That moment was a really painful process to me because everything wasn't as noble. The UFC released me...and then all the problems started coming into my life. Like no money, personal problems, my youngest daughter had surgery. She had problem with her stomach... In that moment I feel like trash. Like a real loser. I don't have too much motivation in that moment," said Brandon Moreno.

How Brandon Moreno overcame adversity to become a UFC champion

Brandon Moreno earned another shot in the UFC, after which he promptly fought his way to the title and secured it around his waist after submitting Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263.

When asked what it was that got him out of such a dark place, Brandon Moreno stated that:

"The people around me. My parents, my family, my training partners, my coach. My discipline, my mentality. I really think I'm really tough... To be really honest with you, I don't have a specific moment when I say that helped me to go forward. I think it was a combination of a lot of different things."

Brandon Moreno is now awaiting confirmation of who his first title defense will be against. He has previously stated that he believes Askar Askarov will be his toughest fight right now in the flyweight division. However, Askarov recently sustained an injury that will see him out of action for several months.

Cody Garbrandt is a name that has been touted as a potential fight for Moreno, as well as the winner out of Brandon Royval and Alexandre Pantoja.

Check out Moreni's full appearance on Food Truck Diaries below.

