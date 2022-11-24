UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad recently described what it was like to train with Team Khabib in preparation for his last fight against Sean Brady.

At UFC 280 fight event, the new No.4-ranked welterweight surprised everyone with his stunning performance, TKO'ing previously undefeated Sean Brady. With this win, 'Remember The Name' finally put an end to his 11-fight decision win streak. The fighter, who trained with Khabib's team for the match, has repeatedly credited 'The Eagle' for his recent victory.

Appearing in a recent edition of the WEIGHING IN podcast as a guest, Muhammad once again recalled what it was like to train with the Dagestanis.

The 34-year-old spoke of how serious Nurmagomedov and his team are such that they do not want to lose takedowns even during training sessions. Speaking of how the dedication and seriousness during the camps helped him get the better of himself, Belal Muhammad said:

"Being in a room where every single one of those guys is a monster. And they all had the same style as Sean Brady... Literally, I think every single one of them was better than him. Like I felt that style, I felt that uncomfortable, that a lot of guys do not feel during camps because you are with your regular team... When I got down there with those guys I was uncomfortable every single time. And... I am cool with Khabib and everything, but like there's not a 'Hey, let's have a floor roll' or anything with those guys. Everything is hard."

Check out Belal Muhammad share his experience of training with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team below:

Belal Muhammad claims Khamzat Chimaev to be the best opponent for him next

Belal Muhammad recently appeared in another interview with TMZ Sports. 'Remember The Name' presented the case of how a fight between him and Khamzat Chimaev made the perfect sense for the No.4-ranked welterweight.

Supporting his claim, the American fighter noted that he and the Chechen-born Swede are the only fighters in the division who are on (win)streaks. The 34-year-old said:

"Khamzat and me make the most sense, especially if they're gonna put us on the same card as Kamaru and Leon. That's the clear path. We're the only guys in the division winning right now, the only guys in the division that are on streaks. And we wanna fight each other, like we've tweeted out, 'I'm down, you're down.'"

Check out his complete interview with TMZ Sports below:

