“Everything’s sharp” – Jonathan Haggerty says he’s honed his striking weapons to the fullest for Felipe Lobo war

The confidence of Jonathan Haggerty is at an all-time high after the incredible year he had in 2023.

Finishing two world champions in back-to-back fights to claim the Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships at bantamweight put him into a league of his own.

At ONE Fight Night 19, the British striker looks to continue this remarkable run when he defends his Muay Thai crown for the first time against Brazil’s Felipe Lobo.

There’s no surprise that ‘The General’ is feeling fired up and in the best form of his life ahead of his return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on February 16.

Haggerty told the South China Morning Post that his training camp is going exactly to plan as he continues to get better and better ahead of fight night:

“I'm a sharp blade at the moment, everything's sharp. Everything's sharp. And it's only going to get sharper, we [still] got a month left and it’s really just going to get better.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty has achieved great things since moving up to bantamweight

If you were going to look closely at where things started to change for Jonathan Haggerty, many would point to his change of weight class.

‘The General’ was always a very highly regarded contender at flyweight but his run of wins in the bantamweight division has seen him excel.

The first thing to come to mind would of course be the increased weight and power behind his strikes that has seen him become a much more dangerous finisher as of late.

You also have to call into question whether he is able to spend more time sharpening his skills without having to put as much emphasis on making the weight successfully.

Haggerty will look to continue this incredible bantamweight chapter of his career by defeating Lobo to kick 2024 off in similarly impressive fashion.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.