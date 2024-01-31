“Nothing fazes me” – Jonathan Haggerty unbothered by Felipe Lobo’s skills ahead of their world title clash at ONE Fight Night 19

Jonathan Haggerty can’t see his ONE Fight Night 19 opponent, Felipe Lobo, showing him anything he hasn’t seen before.

On Friday, February 16, Haggerty will put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line against Brazilian striking standout Felipe Lobo. The ‘Demolition Man’ earned his opportunity at ONE gold with an impressive third-round knockout of Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 9, the same night Jonathan Haggerty scored a stunning first-round KO of Nong-O Hama to claim the Muay Thai crown.

Speaking about their impending clash with the South China Morning Post, Haggerty believes that he will be able to adapt to anything Lobo can throw at him inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

“I believe he's got something I've seen before, you know,” Haggerty said. “I've seen all the styles, I've been there with the best in the world, nothing fazes me. As soon as I get in there, I can adapt to anything so I'm looking to see what he brings.”

Jonathan Haggerty is determined to extend his five-fight win streak at ONE Fight Night 19

Jonathan Haggerty is carrying a ton of momentum going into his latest world title fight. Following his massive upset over Nong-O last year, ‘The General’ closed out his 2023 with a dominant second-round KO of bantamweight MMA champion Fabricio Andrade to claim the weight class’ vacant kickboxing crown.

Sitting in the top five of both the bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions, Felipe Lobo is primed to strip away one of Jonathan Haggerty’s two world titles when they meet in The Land of Smiles.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.