"Everything you say makes no sense" - Islam Makhachev issues harsh response to allegations of bias by team Charles Oliveira

Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliviera are all set to share the octagon once again at UFC 294. The event will take place on October 21 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi - the very same venue as their first fight in October 2022.

Although Makhachev is not from Abu Dhabi, he enjoys a massive fan following there and is treated by the fans as one of their own.

In a recent interview with James Lynch, Oliveira was asked for his thoughts on fighting Islam a year later in the same venue, where the majority of the crowd might possibly be rooting against him.

'Do Bronx' responded by saying:

"[I] don't necessarily think it's fair, but it's the game. You know, that's where the champion is. He calls the shots, but I'm coming back for my belt." [via translator]

Check out Oliveira's comments from the 1:47 mark below:

Oliviera's comments did not set well with the Dagestani who took to social media to issue a response. The lightweight champion revealed that he wanted to compete in the United States in the summer of this year but the UFC wanted to go a different route.

The Dagestani then stated that he had no problem competing in enemy territory as he fought Alexander Volkanovski in Australia at UFC 284.

"Charles, I asked to fight in US in the summer, but UFC has other plans, I am a UFC fighter like you, never set the conditions for the UFC and fought where they offered, my last fight took place in Australia at the challenger’s backyard, simple, everything you say makes no sense," wrote Islam Makhachev.

Alexander Volkanovski compares the grappling skills of Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel where he gave a breakdown of the upcoming fight between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira.

Speaking about the two athletes' grappling skills, Volkanovski shared that the Dagestani's grappling prowess might emerge superior in the sport of MMA.

"We're talking grappling, who's gonna be more effective in this MMA world? I believe it's gonna be Islam. Islam, again he's all about breaking down positions, mechnically breaking you down...Just constantly being a step ahead. That's why It's gonna be hard to throw submissions to guys like these... Guys like Islam and Khabib, they're all about breaking people down. They're gonna make things hard."

Catch Volkanovski's fight breakdown here (0:50):

Volkanovski competed against Makhachev for the lightweight title in February this year, but lost the contest via unanimous decision in a classic.

