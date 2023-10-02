"They're all about breaking people down" - Alexander Volkanovski picks the supreme grappler between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira

Alexander Volkanovski recently broke down Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira's upcoming rematch, highlighting who he believes will have more success in the grappling exchanges.

Makhachev and Oliveira are set to headline UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi later this month. The pair will run it back almost a year to the day of their first fight, which saw the Russian fight submit Oliveira in the second round to win the lightweight title.

Makhachev has since gone on to defend the belt in a Fight of the Year contender against Volkanovski, whereas 'Do Bronx' earned his rematch after a stunning first-round TKO win over Beneil Dariush.

Ahead of their October 21 bout, Alexander Volkanovski uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, during which he broke down the rematch and each fighter's chances.

'The Great' specifically paid close attention to the grappling ability of both men, ultimately giving the edge to Islam Makhachev. According to Volkanovski, Oliveira will struggle to execute his BJJ due to Makhachev's systematic style of trying to break him down.

He explained:

"We're talking grappling, who's gonna be more effective in this MMA world? I believe it's gonna be Islam. Islam, again he's all about breaking down positions, mechnically breaking you down...Just constantly being a step ahead. That's why It's gonna be hard to throw submissions to guys like these...As soon as you try to get to a position he's stopping that...Guys like Islam and Khabib, they're all about breaking people down. They're gonna make things hard."

Catch Volkanovski's fight breakdown here (0:50):

Mateusz Gamrot predicts Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira II

Mateusz Gamrot has expressed an interest in facing Charles Oliveira following his upcoming bout against Islam Makhachev.

Gamrot recently faced Rafael Fiziev at UFC Vegas 79 and picked up the victory in after Fiziev injured his knee during the second round. The bout was called off after 'Ataman' threw a kick and was unable to continue, handing the victory to 'Gamer' via TKO.

Gamrot then faced the media and was asked for his prediction for Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira. The Polish fighter is hoping to face Oliveira in future and doesn't expect a different result in the rematch. He said:

"Next one, I would like to test myself against Charles Oliveira because he is the most dangerous guy in the ground...My prediction is the result will be the same like last time that Islam Makhachev edefends his belt. And I can wait for Charles Oliveira till next year [2024]. Doesn't matter -- Maybe March, maybe April, maybe May. I will be ready for him. And I wanna fight with him."

Catch Gamrot's prediction here:

Expand Tweet

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates