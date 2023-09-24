Mateusz Gamrot wants to test his ground game against Charles Oliveira but rules 'do Bronx' out against Islam Makhachev

Mateusz Gamrot has suggested that he'd like to test his ground game against legendary submission artist Charles Oliveira next. Gamrot's most recent fight transpired on Saturday (Sept. 23, 2023). The Polish MMA stalwart faced Azerbaijan's Rafael Fiziev in a highly-anticipated lightweight matchup that headlined UFC Vegas 79.

Fiziev suffered a debilitating knee injury in round two, and Gamrot was declared the victor via second-round TKO (knee injury). Following his win at UFC Vegas 79, 'Gamer' asserted that he'd like his next fight to be against former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Presently, Charles Oliveira is scheduled to face reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in a title rematch at UFC 294 on October 21, 2023. Their first encounter ended with Makhachev beating Oliveira via second-round submission to capture the lightweight belt in October 2022.

During the UFC Vegas 79 post-fight press conference, Mateusz Gamrot explained that he aims to challenge himself on the ground and display his BJJ and overall grappling prowess against Charles Oliveira next. 'Gamer' stated:

"Next one, I would like to test myself against Charles Oliveira because he is the most dangerous guy in the ground. My previous opponent [Rafael Fiziev], every time, stand up, stand up. And like, the ground is hard for everybody."

Charles Oliveira notably holds the record for the highest number of submission victories in the UFC (16). On that note, Gamrot opined that 'Do Bronx' would perhaps be the first opponent in his career who'd want to grapple with him.

Besides, the Polish fighter predicted that Oliveira would lose his upcoming fight against Makhachev. Gamrot implied that he'll fight 'Do Bronx' after the latter loses to Makhachev, Gamrot said:

"My prediction is the result will be the same like last time that Islam defends his belt. And I can wait for Charles Oliveira till next year [2024]. Doesn't matter -- Maybe March, maybe April, maybe May. I will be ready for him. And I wanna fight with him."

Watch Gamrot discuss the topic in the video below:

Mateusz Gamrot expresses his respect for Rafael Fiziev

Moreover, speaking to ESPN MMA, Mateusz Gamrot expressed his respect for Rafael Fiziev. He acknowledged that his win over Fiziev wasn't exactly a dominant one, as their fight ended due to an unfortunate injury. The Polish grappling savant wished Fiziev a swift recovery and highlighted that he'll move on to another opponent. 'Gamer' stated:

"I wish quick recovery to 'Rafa' because this is really good guy. I like him. But right now, I [am] looking forward to next one."

Check out Gamrot's comments at 1:40 in the video below: