“Everything was unblocked” - Featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai felt like himself again after knocking out Superbon

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion and top featherweight kickboxing contender Tawanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand says he regained his mojo after an explosive second-round finish of compatriot Superbon last January.

Tawanchai unified the featherweight Muay Thai gold by taking out his countryman in epic fashion, securing a technical knockout behind a masterful striking performance, and the 25-year-old said the win restored his self-confidence.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Tawanchai talked about what that victory over Superbon did for his mental state.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I took that time to tell myself that I needed to get myself up, I have to come back again. So I just pushed through and when that fight was over and I won, I felt like everything was unblocked. I felt so much relief."

Now full of confidence, Tawanchai is ready to return to action and put on another explosive performance, this time in hopes of becoming a rare double champion.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai battles Japanese star Masaaki Noiri for interim gold at ONE 172 in Japan

Tawanchai PK Saenchai is headed into hostile enemy territory when he takes on local hero and former K-1 kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri of Japan this weekend.

The two lock horns in a five-round battle for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan this Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

