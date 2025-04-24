“Everything went perfect” - Fabricio Andrade looks back on epic finish of Kwon Won Il

Fabricio Andrade is "very happy" with his performance against Kwon Won Il. On Jan. 24, Andrade was scheduled to defend his bantamweight MMA world title at ONE 170. The Brazilian superstar faced Kwon in a rematch, with Andrade winning their first meeting by first-round knockout in June 2022.

Ad

'Wonder Boy' proved to be a level above Kwon once again, securing a 42-second knockout to extend his bantamweight MMA reign of terror. In a recent interview with Inside Fighting, Andrade reflected on his impressive title defense earlier this year:

"I’m just very happy, you know. I think everything went as I was expecting. Not just in the fight, but the whole fight camp, the preparation, the whole fight week, the weight cut - everything went perfect. And it just showed in the fight, the way I finished it."

Ad

Trending

Fabricio Andrade has fought in MMA seven times under the ONE Championship banner, establishing an undefeated promotional record. Six of his wins have come inside the distance, including five by KO/TKO.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch Andrade's entire interview with Inside Fighting below:

Ad

Fabricio Andrade wants to fight "at least two or three more times" in 2025

In November 2023, Fabricio Andrade suffered a second-round knockout loss against Jonathan Haggerty in kickboxing. The bantamweight MMA world champion didn't return until his fight against Kwon Won Il in January to recover from lingering injuries and spend time with his family.

During the aforementioned interview, Andrade had this to say about wanting to stay active in 2025 with several more fights:

Ad

"I'll be waiting for ONE Championship to give me the name. At least two to three more times this year, that's what I'm hoping to see or hear."

Fabricio Andrade's next bantamweight opponent will likely be either number one-ranked John Lineker or number four-ranked Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu.

Andrade has already fought Lineker twice, one no-contest and the other a fourth-round TKO win. Since then, Lineker has taken out bantamweight MMA contenders Kim Jae Woong and Stephen Loman.

Ad

'Hands of Stone' has also showcased his fighting skills in Muay Thai and kickboxing, earning even more respect among fans and fighters.

Meanwhile, Baatarkhuu has won three consecutive fights, extending his promotional MMA record to 6-1.

Watch Andrade finish Kwon in their rematch below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews.



Jake supports various teams across several professional sports, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Inter Miami, Norwich City, Miami Marlins, and Las Vegas Golden Knights. The sports moment Jake will never forget is Jon Jones dismantling Vladimir Matyushenko.



Since joining the SportsKeeda team, Jake has written 400 articles covering several MMA promotions, including the UFC and ONE Championship. He continues to work hard to maintain his journalistic integrity and tell the stories of fighters worldwide. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.