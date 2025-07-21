Ex-MMA star raises alarm over UFC's future following Dustin Poirier's retirement, predicts Islam Makhachev and other elites will follow suit

Dustin Poirier's retirement has made an ex-MMA star concerned about the UFC's future. As he sees it, many of the promotion's long time superstars have one foot outside the door already.

During a recent episode of the WEIGHING IN podcast, former UFC fighter and Islam Makhachev's AKA teammate Josh Thomson brought up the topic with his co-host John McCarthy, saying:

"I don't really know [who'd replace the likes of Dustin Poirier in the UFC]. You've got Ilia [Topuria], that's one to replace Dustin, and I don't know if that's a long replacement... You know Cub Swanson is coming to a close, Dustin is coming to a close, Justin is coming to a close. I'm going to be honest, I don't think Islam fights much longer. "

Thomson added:

"I think if he wins [the welterweight title], he defends it one time, and I think he'll be done... I'm simply saying, who do you have right now, in this sport? Who do you have in the UFC?

Check out Josh Thomson's comments on Dustin Poirier's retirement below (14:52):

McCarthy believes that while it would be tough for the promotions to lose such a talented list of fighters, the voids they leave behind will eventually be filled by new talent, just like the current superstars once replaced MMA legends like Randy Couture and Chuck Liddell.

As the 62-year-old sees it, reigning welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena could be a fighter who would rise to Poirier and Makhachev levels of stardom.

Dustin Poirier aims to help the next generation of fighters following UFC retirement

While UFC will suffer from Dustin Poirier's absence, perhaps 'The Diamond' could still aid the promotion in retirement. During the post-fight press conference of his final fight, the 36-year-old teased his plans to help the next generation of fighters.

Poirier was addressing why he carried the Acadiana flag at the pay-per-view when he opened up about wanting to represent his home region in some capacity even after his MMA swansong. Sharing a sneak peek into his post-retirement plans, Poirier said:

"Lafayette, Acadian area is different than anywhere else... You know, I'd love to continue to represent; however, that can be. With the [The Good Fight] foundation, helping these other fighters chase their dreams. 18-19 years ago, I felt like the bright lights in the UFC in Las Vegas were so far away, it was a pipe dream, and I made it happen through hard work, so I know these other kids can."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (8:13):

