Ex-rival of Alex Pereira makes feelings known about the Brazilian's success and division’s shifts during his absence: "I'm a little bit jealous"

Alex Pereira is the man of the moment heading into UFC 313. Many see him as the embodiment of a new-age UFC superstar, considering that his popularity is built mostly on fighting skills and octagon activity.

He achieved the two-division UFC champion status (not simultaneous) in just over two years with the world's premier MMA organization. With three consecutive title defenses in just over six months, Pereira is in the conversation of the GOAT debate (greatest of all time) among several MMA analysts.

Pereira's former opponent, Jan Blachowicz, recently spoke about the Brazilian's meteoric rise and admitted feeling a tinge of jealousy. Watching Pereira headline massive events and cash in on his success while being sidelined has been tough for the former light heavyweight champ.

Speaking about Pereira's success in a recent interview with Michael Bisping and Paul Felder, he said:

"A lot of good things [are] happening in the division without me. I'm a little bit jealous... Pereira is a big star right now [and] he's in a great way in his career. He does a great job over there. Lots of experience he catch in these fights but I'm ready to beat him again."

Check out Jan Blachowicz's comments below (12:00):

Blachowicz welcomed Pereira to the light heavyweight division at UFC 291 in July 2023. The pair engaged in a gruesome grappling heavy contest for three rounds. Pereira, who was making his 205-pound debut, won the fight by split decision and went on to fight Jiri Prochazka for the vacant title at UFC 295.

Dominick Cruz identifies looming question ahead of Alex Pereira's clash against Magomed Ankalaev

Dominick Cruz shed light on a key question that can determine the outcome of the UFC 313 main event. The key factor, according to Cruz, depends on whether Magomed Ankalaev can handle Alex Pereira’s power.

Pereira is recognized as one of the most lethal strikers on the UFC roster, while Ankalaev seemingly has the wrestling advantage over the Brazilian. Cruz believes that the fight will reveal whether Ankalaev’s durability and striking can withstand Pereira’s power.

Speaking in an interview with Helen Yee, he said:

“We’ve seen the streak that Pereira’s put together, it’s about time we see him vs. a giant that can really take his punch. That’s the difference. Can Ankalaev take the power? If you’ve watched Pereira, he’s training with heavyweights in boxing so his striking is looking phenomenal. If you just watch the films that he lets you see, but Ankalaev doesn’t let you see anything. So you have no reads, you don’t know how good his striking is or isn’t." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Check out Dominick Cruz's comments below (5:50):

