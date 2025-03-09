Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira squared off against each other in the main event of UFC 313 for the light heavyweight championship. Ankalaev defeated 'Poatan' by unanimous decision and walked away with the belt. His victory prompted an ex-Kansas City Chiefs star to tweet against grapplers, which was responded to by a former UFC fighter.

Ad

Ankalaev and Poatan fought a tough battle throughout the five rounds of the fight. Although Pereira blocked all of Ankalaev's takedown attempts, he struggled with the pressure built on him against the cage. In the aftermath of the bout, Gehrig Dieter took to his X account and took a shot at grapplers.

"UFC being ruined by these grapplers."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Former UFC fighter Corey Anderson quickly responded to the post in a sharp rebuttal by mentioning Dieter's NFL career:

"Imagine being in the NFL with a career high of 32 rec yards in 5 years coming at someone who just won the @ufc title from years of work... Just continue doing what you do best and watch from the sidelines while the athletes put in work."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Magomed Ankalaev responds to Alex Pereira's view on the decision granting him victory at UFC 313

Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira went through the five-round limit of their high-stakes light heavyweight title showdown at UFC 313. Pereira didn't advance the way he usually does against his rivals and kept moving while engaging Ankalaev on the feet.

After Ankalaev was adjudged the winner, Pereira expressed his disagreement with the judges. The newly crowned champion addressed 'Poatan's' comments in the post-fight press conference and said:

Ad

"I was confident, I kept moving forward, I kept the pressure on him, and he kept on running away from me, for 20 minutes this guy was running away from me and then I heard at the end of the fight he was saying that he wasn't sure why the victory was given to me. Who is supposed to be given the victory, you know I've been pressuring him the entire time, he was running for 20 minutes and then he's wondering who's supposed to geth the victory."

Ad

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's comments below (52:02):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.