Ex-UFC champion explains how Magomed Ankalaev can “challenge” Alex Pereira at UFC 313: “I think that’s the key"

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev are set to headline UFC 313 on March 8 for the light heavyweight title. In 2024, 'Poatan' displayed one of the most memorable runs of any UFC champion in history, defending his title thrice in seven months, all via knockout.

Ad

His fourth title defense will come against Ankalaev, the man many fans believe could be Pereira's kryponite, should the Russian's gameplan involve grappling. The title challenger has remained adamant that he will prove his striking skillset by keeping the fight on the feet against the light heavyweight champion.

But former UFC champion Dominick Cruz believes that Ankalaev's best route to victory would be to use a well-rounded gameplan. The recently-retired Cruz was interviewed by Helen Yee on Feb. 28, where he discussed the UFC 313 main event, saying this:

Ad

Trending

"We've seen the streak that Pereira's put together. It's about time we see him versus a giant that can really take his punch. That's the difference. Can Ankalaev take the power? If you've watched Pereira, he's training with heavyweights in boxing and his striking is looking phenomenal... But Ankalaev doesn't let you see anything, so you have no reads, you don't know how good his striking is or isn't."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

"[Ankalaev] says he's gonna strike [with Pereira], but I hope not to be honest. You want to see Pereira really challenged and I think the best way that Ankalaev can challenge him is by mixing the striking and wrestling together. There's a beauty to see alone in just that, mixing of the two arts... I think that's the key to beating somebody like Pereira."

Ad

Watch Dominick Cruz preview Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev below (5:50):

Ad

Alex Pereira addresses concerns about his lack of preparation for UFC 313

Alex Pereira will defend his belt at UFC 313 on March 8 against Magomed Ankalaev. Despite Pereira having yet to lose at light heavyweight, there are concerns that his preparation for his upcoming title defense will leave him short of the mark next week.

'Poatan' was seen in Australia in February while in attendance for UFC 312, which caused concern from UFC commentator and former two-division champion Daniel Cormier. However, the Brazilian addressed concerns about his preparation for Ankalaev during a recent interview with Bloody Elbow. He said:

Ad

"You know a lot of people talking about the travelling and all the trips and maybe it’s not the ideal situation but I feel like I’m very experienced with that and I’ve done this a million times." [via translator]

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (4:50):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.