Ex-UFC champion targets Paddy Pimblett, reveals his vulnerabilities ahead of Tony Ferguson showdown

UFC veteran Tony Ferguson will take on the lightweight division's newest sensation, Paddy Pimblett, in the final pay-per-view of the year.

The two will fight on the main card of UFC 296 on December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In a video on his YouTube channel, former UFC champion Michael Bisping weighed in on the fight, with both fighters on contrasting runs of form. He listed Pimblett's strengths and glaring weaknesses in defense. Bisping said:

"Paddy’s not ranked. So a lot of people think that Tony, if he loses this, should retire. But what happens if he beats Paddy Pimblett? Paddy Pimblett’s a great fighter... He’s faster on the feet, he’s probably got better boxing if you look at it skill for skill but Paddy carries his chin kind of high in the air. I’ve seen better defense in Power Slap sometimes. The chin is up in the air, that means you can get hit and if you land on the chin, then people go down. Paddy’s got great jiu-jitsu, many submissions on his record... He’s got nine submissions and three rear naked chokes in the UFC alone."

Bisping then compared it to Ferguson's skill on the ground and also mentioned his extreme conditioning training with ex-US Navy SEAL David Goggins. He added:

"But Tony Ferguson’s a black belt under Eddie Bravo. Tony Ferguson’s been around the block forever. Couldn’t get finished by Charles Oliveira so I don’t necessarily think that’s going to be a problem on the ground. So if Paddy can do that [ground and pound], then of course he can submit him. Tony’s got the wrestling advantage, simple as that. Tony was a high school and college wrestler, he is a better wrestler and he’s got more experience. Tony’s been preparing with David Goggins and a lot of people think that’s crazy."

Check out his comments below [5:30]:

Tony Ferguson blasts critics for his training with David Goggins

Tony Ferguson engaged in extreme condition training with fitness icon and ex-US Navy SEAL David Goggins.

Goggins put Ferguson through 'Hell Week', which forces people to endure extreme temperature conditions and physical exertion. 'El Cucuy' appreciated his experience in the press conference ahead of his UFC 296 fight.

He said:

“That’s the most humbling s***. It was a crazy experience. I’m grateful. Everybody else, f*** you. Being real. Everybody thinks it’s easy. Everybody on f****** Instagram, they can say whatever the f*** they want. They want to train with him. It’s an experience. It’s life-changing s***.”

Ferguson will hope his extensive training comes to fruition and helps him break his six-fight losing skid.

Check out his full comments below [16:23]: