Former UFC fighter Ben Askren recently took a jab at popular business personality and Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary. The source of Askren's ire was O'Leary's recent decision to make peace with cryptocurrency influencer Ben Armstrong, who is alleged to be a part of the FTX crypto scam.

The Canadian businessman recently took to Twitter to announce that he had made peace with cryptocurrency influencer Ben Armstrong sidelining their previous feuds. The announcement came as a surprise to many, including 'Funky',

Kevin O'Leary wrote on Twitter:

"Just ran into @Bitboy_Crypto on the street in #NYC We agreed to make peace to support the #Crypto industry. I’ll hit his podcast soon to talk about it!"

To which Ben Askren replied:

"Did you make peace with all the FTX depositors who lost all their money?"

Allegedly, Armstrong's role was to deceive people into investing in FTX by providing false information.

The FTX cryptocurrency in question has been accused of using deceptive practices and engaging in a Ponzi scheme to misappropriate funds. Additionally, it is alleged that customer money was moved between various entities without their knowledge or consent, leading to significant losses for many investors.

Ben Askren identifies an anomaly in the UFC's bonus scheme

Ben Askren has voiced his discontent with the UFC's bonus system and has called for a significant increase in payouts for winning fighters. Currently, the promotion system awards $50,000 to each fighter who wins in the "Fight of the Night" and two other fighters who are deemed to be given the "Performance of the Night."

Taking to Twitter, Askren argued that the bonus payout has been stagnant at $50,000 for too long, and suggested that it is time for the UFC to revise its bonus structure to better reflect the value of top-tier performances. He highlighted the impact of inflation and called for a $100,000 raise in bonus payouts.

'Funky' wrote on Twitter:

"Man inflation has been high, those bonuses have been at $50k too long. I think we move bonuses to $100k."

What a scrap! Kelvin Gastelum and Chris Curtis should just get $50,000 checks cut automatically tonight after that war no matter what else happens at #UFC287

Askren's comments about the UFC bonus system highlight the importance of fair fighter compensation. With many fighters struggling financially, an increase in bonus payouts would be a positive step towards ensuring that they are appropriately rewarded for their efforts. As the UFC continues to grow and generate more revenue, it's only fair that fighters receive a larger share of the profits.

