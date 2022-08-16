"You erred on a hope" - Ex-UFC fighter says it's "trashy" for fans to blame fighters after losing bet money on them 

Former UFC heavyweight Juan Adams has come out in support of fighters who are criticized for causing fans to lose money from their bets.

In a recent tweet, Adams branded the criticism from UFC fans as "trashy," while also drawing an interesting comparison to the matter:

"Telling a fighter that you lost money betting on them is kind of like telling a romantic partner you wasted money because you didn’t get what you wanted. You erred on a hope, and while both statements could be true, it’s still pretty trashy"

Betting has become an increasingly large cultural phenomenon in the last few years, with celebrities like Drake frequently taking to social media to show off their recent wagers. Most recently, he took to social media to publicly announce his bet on the Liverpool duo of Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett.

Along with the growth of online betting has come a contingent of fans that have criticized fighters for losing performances, citing their own lost money as the reason for the insults. Adams feels that this behavior from fans is unwarranted, as fighters push themselves to the limit to grind out wins inside the octagon.

Adams was released from his UFC contract in February 2020, moving to FURY FC, where he won the heavyweight title in only his third fight. The 30-year old also works as a high-school teacher to earn a regular source of income.

How did Juan Adams fare in the UFC?

"The Kraken" first featured in Dana White's Contender Series in a fight against Shawn Teed. The American knocked out Teed in the first round to get his first win, after which he was offered a professional contract.

He made his debut inside the octagon against Chris de la Roca in December 2018, starting off his career with a victory. However, he suffered his first loss in his very next fight against Arjan Bhullar in May 2019. This was followed by a disappointing TKO loss to Greg Hardy, which did not help his case.

Adams miraculously got another chance at redemption at UFC 247 facing Justin Tafa, but a third consecutive loss spelt the end of his career, terminating his contract. He is currently coming off a brutal loss to Matheus Scheffel in the heavyweight semifinals at the 2022 PFL Playoffs 2 in Cardiff, Wales.

