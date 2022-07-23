"That means Leavitt will be twerking again tonight" - Fans react to Drake placing $1.9 million bet on Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann

As we approach UFC London later tonight, fans have reacted to the breaking news that suggests Drake has made a huge bet on the fights, this time opting for a Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann win.

The popular Toronto musician has become known in the MMA world for placing large sums of money on fighters who then go on to lose. The Canadian seemed to have a change in fortunes after successfully predicting Israel Adesanya's dominant win earlier this month, and will be hoping to carry that momentum into this event.

As reported by UFC on Twitter, Drake decided to side with the outspoken Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann duo, placing a whopping $1.9 million on the two to come out victorious. This caught the attention of the MMA community.

Those who believe in the 'curse' are now insistent that Jordan Leavitt and Hannah Goldy will both come away with their hands raised against 'The Baddy' and 'Meatball', respectively, this evening.

'The Monkey King' is on a two-fight win streak inside the octagon and believes his grappling will outclass Paddy Pimblett and earn him the victory. Despite being a black belt in jiu-jitsu, the Brit has continuously claimed that he will earn a knockout win in the first round when the cage doors lock.

While both home-country fighters are confident of a win at UFC London, fans have been swayed by the 'Drake curse', and many believe the pair could be in for a long night.

What does a win mean for Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann?

Paddy Pimblett is hoping to take his hype-train to new heights with yet another impressive win under the UFC banner, but how would a win over Jordan Leavitt benefit his career?

After a 2-0 start to his UFC career, a third-straight victory could see the Scouser fight his way into the top 15 at 155lbs. Judging by his fan following and popularity - he's apparently on a new, more lucrative contract now - 'The Baddy' could well find himself in the title picture after a few more wins.

Molly McCann will be hoping a win against Hannah Goldy catapults her into a ranked position in the women's flyweight division. The 32-year-old is riding back-to-back wins and could be hitting her prime years in the sport following the vicious spinning elbow knockout we saw during her last outing.

