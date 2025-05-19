Ex-UFC fighter picks opponent for Magomed Ankalaev, Paddy Pimblett sends warning to Ilia Topuria, Gilbert Burns releases statement: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup. Magomed Ankalaev is still hunting for a worthy foe, Paddy Pimblett stirred the pot with a fresh warning to Ilia Topuria, and Gilbert Burns responded to his fourth straight loss with a heartfelt statement. Let's break it all down:

Former UFC fighter picks fresh challenger for Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev, who dethroned Alex Pereira at UFC 313, remains in limbo as top contenders are either not ready or allegedly avoiding a challenge. Pereira, despite the loss, has allegedly not accepted a rematch. That silence has triggered frustration for the Dagestani.

Former UFC lightweight Josh Thomson addressed the issue on the Weighing In podcast. He said that Carlos Ulberg is the best name available for Ankalaev to challenge next. He said:

"You've got Carlos Ulberg, that's it, number three. I mean, throw, I would say Ulberg, put him in there, see if Ankalaev can stand with him as well. Let's see, like, there's nothing else you can do. I mean, we're looking for that guy to bring an exciting fight to Ankalaev because right now, good luck trying to sell the 85-pound division. I think for once in its conception, the 185 division is more exciting than the 205-pound division."

Check out Josh Thomson's comments below (33:30):

Paddy Pimblett warns Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 317

Paddy Pimblett, fresh off his statement win over Michael Chandler at UFC 314, is eyeing the winner of UFC 317’s main event clash between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight strap.

Topuria and Pimblett have a history that dates back to 2022 when a hotel lobby altercation almost exploded into a pre-fight brawl. He took to Instagram and wrote:

"Can’t wait to land one of these on el chorizo."

Check out the Instagram post below:

Gilbert Burns responds to fourth straight loss with a heartfelt statement

After suffering a tough first-round TKO to undefeated prospect Michael Morales at UFC Vegas 106, many began to question whether we’re seeing the final chapters of Gilbert Burns’ MMA journey. At 38, 'Durinho' has now lost four in a row, and the welterweight picture continues to move on without him.

But Burns remains grounded and grateful. In a heartfelt statement on Instagram, he addressed the loss head-on. He wrote:

“Thankful for this journey! I’m still super blessed! Of course, [it] wasn’t the outcome I was looking forward to, especially for this one. I work extremely hard, who saw, saw, but it’s the fight game and it’s life! Congrats to Michael Morales, wishing you and your team all the success! That’s is it no sad stories! Grateful for this beautiful journey and for all the lessons! God is good all the time! All honors, praise, and glory are given to him in a win or defeat!"

Check out the Instagram post below:

