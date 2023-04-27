UFC fighters are influential public personalities whose views on politics and social issues can sway the mindsets and behaviors of their fanbase. It is possible, though, that their ideas will spark controversy and backlash, which could damage their reputation and career.

Twitter's wide reach and open nature makes it a hotbed for LGBTQ debates, but it can also lead to online abuse and hate speech due to its propensity to attract a wide variety of people and ideas. Recently, former UFC fighter Jake Shields was among the many who took to the internet to express their disdain for a YAP (young attracted person) flag that borderline promotes pedophilia.

There have been erroneous claims made on social media that the LGBTQ community accepts "pedosexuals" and that they would add the letter P to the acronym LGBT. While linking the LGBTQ+ community to pedophilia is both belligerent and false, the latest YAP banner simply adds weight to the opposing side's concerns.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter had the account suspended promptly, claiming that such behavior would not be tolerated on the platform.

Former UFC welterweight contender Jake Shields, who has been outed as a homophobe by members of the LGBTQ community, lashed out at the Twitter user, saying that pedophilia will be added to the list of people who attribute their sexual orientation to a combination of biological, psychological, and social factors:

"Pedophilia is the next in line to be added to the LGBTQ agenda. I used to believe this was a right-wing conspiracy but it’s become apparent I was wrong."

Check out the tweet below:

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj



I used to believe this was a right-wing conspiracy but it’s become apparent I was wrong Pedophilia is the next in line to be added to the LGBTQ agendaI used to believe this was a right-wing conspiracy but it’s become apparent I was wrong twitter.com/zeebdemon/stat… Pedophilia is the next in line to be added to the LGBTQ agenda I used to believe this was a right-wing conspiracy but it’s become apparent I was wrong twitter.com/zeebdemon/stat…

Ex-UFC fighter criticizes the New Orleans Police Department in light of second-degree battery allegations against Nate Diaz

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) recently issued a warrant for Nate Diaz's arrest on accusations of second-degree violence against Rodney Petersen, a Logan Paul lookalike.

On Friday (April 21), Diaz was in New Orleans to cheer on colleague Chris Avila at a Misfits Boxing event when he was caught on camera choking out Rodney Petersen. Diaz's legal team released a statement saying their client was acting in self-defense.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Read more: A representative for Nate Diaz says the former #UFC star "acted entirely in self-defense" during a brawl in New Orleans that led to police issuing a warrant for his arrest.Read more: bit.ly/3LwHTzT A representative for Nate Diaz says the former #UFC star "acted entirely in self-defense" during a brawl in New Orleans that led to police issuing a warrant for his arrest.Read more: bit.ly/3LwHTzT https://t.co/tpU8wmtd9f

Nate Diaz's training partner Jake Shields recently spoke out against the New Orleans Police Department, saying that the city's measures against the former UFC star are futile considering the level of crime in the area. It is worth noting that more than 280 individuals were killed in New Orleans in 2022, according to WDSU.

Shields took to Twitter and wrote:

"New Orleans has issued an arrest warrant on Nate Diaz for defending himself in a fight. They have one of the highest murder rates in the world and this is how they use their resources."

Check out the tweet below:

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj New Orleans has issued an arrest warrant on Nate Diaz for defending himself in a fight



They have one of the highest murder rates in the world and this is how they use their resources 🤡 New Orleans has issued an arrest warrant on Nate Diaz for defending himself in a fight They have one of the highest murder rates in the world and this is how they use their resources 🤡

Poll : 0 votes