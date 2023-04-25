Nate Diaz ally provides detailed breakdown of footage claiming Logan Paul lookalike instigated brawl for clout

Nate Diaz got into an altercation with a Logan Paul doppelganger on the streets of New Orleans last weekend.

After getting shown the door at the Misfits 6 boxing event, Diaz and his 209 crew had a fully fledged brawl with reality TV star Chase DeMoor's team. The Stockton slugger is now wanted by New Orleans police after choking out a lookalike of Paul, named Rodney Peterson.

Longtime teammate Jake Shields now claims that Diaz acted in self defense. The former Strikeforce middleweight champ provided a frame-by-frame breakdown of the altercation to back up his claims.

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj After hearing New Orleans has issued an arrest warrant on Nate Diaz I called my team to carefully brake down the footage



Give this thread a look and give me your opinion of id this is self-defense After hearing New Orleans has issued an arrest warrant on Nate Diaz I called my team to carefully brake down the footageGive this thread a look and give me your opinion of id this is self-defense https://t.co/QYQOG2JM6u

According to Shields, Nate Diaz was in a defensive position from the very beginning, while Peterson had shifted his stance to be able to land a power shot early on.

Shields further stated that another member of the opposing team had charged at Diaz while the camera's view was obstructed.

He also claimed that Rodney Peterson's head could not be seen in the frame as he was shooting for a takedown. According to Shields, Diaz couldn't have caught Peterson in a standing guillotine any other way.

Shields claimed that even a knee thrown by Nate Diaz from the clinch was in attempt to stop his opponent from throwing any.

Catch the full video below:

NOPD has issued an arrest warrant against Nate Diaz

The New Orleans Police Department has issued an arrest warrant against Nate Diaz on a charge of second-degree battery in a Bourbon Street brawl. NOPD spokesperson Karen A. Boudrie confirmed the warrant to MMA Fighting, refusing to divulge more details.

Meanwhile, Diaz's representative refused a request for comment from MMA Fighting.

According to Boudrie, police were initially called to break up a brawl on Bourbon Street, where Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Peterson went unconscious. An arrest warrant was reportedly issued after police went through videos of the incident.

NOPD subsequently released a statement that read:

"At or about 2:10am on Saturday April 22- NOPD’s Bourbon Street. Promenade officers and supervisors were alerted to a large altercation in the 400 block of Bourbon St. The officers were able to disperse the crowd. Witness alerted the officers to a white male subject who was believed to be unconscious. A short time later, the subject regained consciousness. Officers observed the subject was bleeding from the rear of his head and EMS was summoned to render aid. After investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Nate Diaz. He has been charged with second degree battery. He is not in custody at this time." [h/t MMA Fighting]

MMA DIRT @MMADIRTcom



(via



#UFC #MMA The New Orelans Police Department have issued an arrest warrant for Nate Diaz on charge of second-degree battery following a street fight last weekend where he choked a man unconscious.

