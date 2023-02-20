Ex-UFC fighter set to debut in sickening UK underground fight club’s June event

Former UFC athlete Sarah Frota is set to compete in 'Come 4 Blood', an underground fight club that has recently surfaced in the United Kingdom. Frota is expected to make her debut there in June.

'Come 4 Blood' holds fight events in an unknown location in the UK. The club has gained notoriety for its lack of rules as the fighters compete bare-knuckle and there are no rounds or rings.

Due to the lack of restrictions, some gruesome actions like eye-gouging have taken place in 'Come 4 Blood's fights.

Sarah Frota is a 35-year-old MMA fighter with an overall professional record of 10-4. 'A Treta' has won three of those encounters by knockout and five by submission.

During her days in the UFC, the Brazilian used to compete in the flyweight division. Frota only had two fights in the multi-billion dollar promotion.

After winning the first nine fights of her MMA career, Frota made her UFC debut in February 2019. She took on Livinha Souza in a catchweight bout (123 pounds). The 35-year-old came up short that night and lost the contest via split decision. The three judges scored the bout 28-29, 29-28 and 29-28 in favor of Souza.

In her second octagon appearance, Frota went up against Gillian Robertson in a flyweight bout. 'A Treta' lost the fight via second-round TKO and then parted ways with the promotion.

Several ex-UFC fighters are stepping foot into other combat sports

Since ending their relationship with the UFC, several fighters have tried to test themselves in other sports.

Prominent names like Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Tito Ortiz, Frank Mir and Anderson Silva have ventured into the world of boxing. Although Silva did find some success before losing to Jake Paul, the others suffered brutal knockouts inside the squared circle.

There are also fighters who have taken a different route and competed in bare-knuckle boxing fights. Some former UFC fighters that have taken part in this include Artem Lobov, Mike Perry and Diego Sanchez.

Perry is currently 2-0 in the sport that includes a win over Bellator MMA star Michael Page. Lobov has won two out of his four bare-knuckle boxing fights. One of 'The Russian Hammer's wins was against former boxing champion Pauli Malignaggi.

Sanchez has not been as successful in the sport as the other two. 'The Nightmare' recently took on former boxing champion Austin Trout in his first bare-knuckle boxing match at BKFC KnuckleMania 3. Sanchez suffered a brutal cut during the bout and lost the encounter by TKO via doctor stoppage.

Poll : 0 votes