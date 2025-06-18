Ex-UFC fighter slams Kevin Lee's unusual entry into the 2025 PFL world championships: "I don't think that should be allowed"

Kevin Lee is set to make his PFL debut in a prominent spot within the lightweight tournament semi-finals, and that has rubbed a former UFC fighter in a particular way. Appearing on Bowks Talking Bouts, Jake Hadley touched on multiple topics ahead of his bantamweight semi-final tournament bout against Marcirley Alves in the PFL smart cage on June 20.

Hadley shared his thoughts on the PFL shifting from their prior points-oriented structure to more of a single-elimination, defined tournament bracket for this season. He questioned the inclusion of Lee directly in the semifinals, rather than giving chances to the fighters who have lost their fights. Hadley said:

"I believe it's a change for the better. I prefer the one shot sort of, grand prix sort of style. My only thing I don't really like about it is the fact that people are being able; like let's just say look at Kevin Lee's fight. Kevin Lee is fighting. He's been able to jump in halfway through the tournament. Now I don't think that should be allowed, in my opinion."

"I believe if someone pulls out, obviously you've got to replace them but you should potentially replace them with the guys who have lost their fights in the tournament. So they get a second chance or whatever rather than bring in fresh guys because it's hard... [fighting] three fights so close together with the cutting weight, the damage from your last fight, etc," he added.

Check out Jake Hadley's thoughts on Kevin Lee below (9:03):

Kevin Lee prepares for stiff test against 2024 PFL champion

Kevin Lee is diving into the deepest end of the proverbial pool when he takes on the 2024 PFL lightweight champion Gadzhi Rabadanov. The 32-year-old will step in for the injured former Bellator MMA star Jay-Jay Wilson, who was initially slated to battle Rabadanov.

At the end of May, the promotion announced that Lee would be signing with the PFL and filling the vacancy left by Wilson. The former interim UFC lightweight title challenger has a chance to insert himself into the upper echelons of the PFL 155-pound weight category with a win here over one of Khabib Nurmagomedov's proteges.

If the Michigan native bests Rabadanov, it would not only create a massive ripple effect through PFL's lightweight ranks but it would also punch Lee's ticket to the promotion's 2025 tournament final.

The winner of Rabadanov vs. Lee will clash with the victor of the other semi-final clash between Brent Primus and Alfie Davis.

Check out Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Kevin Lee fight promo below:

