Ex-UFC fighter takes dig at Dana White for being called a “troublemaker” after Sean Strickland’s viral brawl at MMA event 

Dana White has been called out by former UFC fighter Muhammad Mokaev after footage of UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland getting into a public scuffle emerged online. The incident involving Strickland occurred at an MMA event run by promotion Tuff-n-Uff.

'Tarzan', alongside fellow UFC fighter Chris Curtis, were part of the corner-team for Miles Hunsinger in his fight against Luis Hernandez.

Hunsinger suffered a submission defeat in Round 2, afterwhich Hernandez could be seen motioning and talking to Strickland and Curtis through the cage while celebrating.

The exchange was clearly tension-filled. Soon after, both UFC fighters charged into the cage with Strickland firing several punches at Hernandez before the pair were broken apart.

Mokaev's reaction to the video saw him take aim at White and the UFC brass for labeling him as a "troublemaker" and a difficult fighter to work with. The former UFC fighter was not re-signed by the promotion after completing his contract in 2024.

According to White, several other UFC executives had found it painfully difficult to work with 'The Punisher'. Furthermore, Mokaev caused several fights in his final year with the company, notably involving Manel Kape at the UFC Performance Institute and at the fighter hotel before their clash at UFC 304.

After footage emerged of Strickland online, Mokaev wrote on X:

"But Mokaev is a trouble maker"

Check out Muhammad Mokaev's dig at Dana White below:

Francis Ngannou remains in Dana White's bad books

Francis Ngannou and Dana White do not share a positive relationship, atleast that's according to the UFC CEO's past comments about working with Ngannou.

'The Predator' parted ways with the UFC in 2023, and White was swift to bring up the arrogance with which he felt the heavyweight fighter conducted himself.

Following Jon Jones' retirement from MMA, and subsequent vacation of the UFC heavyweight title, White was asked about the possibility of a return to the octagon for Ngannou.

The UFC CEO's response was uploaded to X by Jed. I Goodman, where White said:

"He would consider coming back to the UFC if what? One thing I've learned over the years about Francis is Francis doesn't always mean what he says publicly. What he says behind the scenes are different that what he says publicly. I'm not a big fan. I would be shocked if Francis ever came back here, on lots of different levels. I'm not a fan, and he doesn't always mean what he says publicly."

Check out Dana White's comments on Francis Ngannou below:

