Ex-UFC heavyweight makes bold prediction about Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev: "It is a Volkanovski-Max Holloway vibe fight" 

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis defends his title against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 in Chicago on Aug. 16.

Ad

Brendan Schaub believes the UFC 319 main event could be the start of a rivalry that plays out over multiple fights. The former UFC heavyweight contender likened the du Plessis vs. Chimaev clash to Alexander Volkanovski’s series with Max Holloway.

Schaub pointed out how difficult du Plessis is to prepare for. He recalled how Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya both found him awkward and unpredictable. His style may look sloppy to some, but it consistently shuts down elite opposition.

Ad

Trending

Speaking about the fight on his YouTube channel, Schaub said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“I bet they fight a few times. This won’t be the last of it. It’s one of those fights. We’re getting a trilogy out of this. It’s a Volkanovski [and] Max Holloway vibe fight. Frankie Edgar [and] B.J. Penn. You know?...When you watch a DDP fight, especially early on, I was like this guy’s going to get to a certain level and he’s toast. It’s a little sloppy. It’s unorthodox. And then he just… no one can figure it out."

Ad

He added:

"If you’re Khamzat, who do you bring in to mimic DDP? There’s nobody. Maybe Rodolfo Vieira, but even he doesn’t have the striking, power or tenacity. If I’m Khamzat, I don’t care what DDP does. I’m going to insert my game plan, my will, and take this dude out. I’m going to get him down, choke him out, or pound him out. That’s it. That’s more of Khamzat’s style.”

Ad

Check out Brendan Schaub's comments below (2:30):

Ad

Khamzat Chimaev’s former opponent explains picking Dricus du Plessis to win at UFC 319

Gerald Meerschaert, who suffered the fastest loss of his career when Khamzat Chimaev knocked him out in 17 seconds at UFC Vegas 11, believes du Plessis will keep the belt in Chicago.

While Chimaev’s streak of dominant performances has convinced many that the title is his for the taking, Meerschaert sees the champion’s size and physicality as key advantages. Meerschaert pointed out that Du Plessis’ movement and awkward style create problems that are difficult to replicate in training.

Ad

Speaking in a recent interview on Fight Bananas, he said:

"My prediction, I honestly think it’s gonna be Dricus. I’m not gonna be shocked if Khamzat wins, you know what I’m saying? But if I had to put a percentage on it, I would say like 60, 70 per cent Dricus. I think he’s gonna be too big and too physical for Khamzat to catch in those first couple of rounds. If he does, that is amazing, that is nuts, and more power to him. But personally, I think Dricus, his movement, his unique fighting style is gonna give Khamzat problems.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.