"I thought Dricus was most weird fight style" - Paulo Costa throws shade at Reinier de Ridder after UFC Abu Dhabi

Paulo Costa recently drew parallels between fellow middleweights Dricus du Plessis and Reinier de Ridder, noting that both fighters possess a &quot;weird fight style&quot;.Last night at UFC Abu Dhabi, 'RDR' headlined the event against former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. After a hard-fought five-round battle, the judges awarded de Ridder the victory by split decision. Amid the match, Costa observed the Dutch fighter's fighting style.In a post on X, Costa compared de Ridder's style to that of du Plessis, and wrote:&quot;I thought DRICUS [du Plessis] was most weird fight style in UFC, but [Reinier] de RIDDER is doing everything to compete with him head to head.&quot;Check out Paulo Costa's comments below:Reinier de Ridder calls for Dricus du Plessis or Khamzat Chimaev fight nextReinier de Ridder is currently on a four-fight unbeaten streak in the UFC since his debut. He has defeated Gerald Meerschaert, Kevin Holland, Bo Nickal, and Robert Whittaker in these matches. Given his recent performance, de Ridder believes he is ready for a title shot.During the octagon interview at UFC Abu Dhabi, the Dutch fighter called for a matchup against either Dricus du Plessis or Khamzat Chimaev as his next opponent, saying:&quot;I don't want to fight like this, man! [Whittaker] was too tough. I want to finish a guy in the first round. It would be much better. So maybe Khamzat [Chimaev]/Dricus [du Plessis] next. Let's go. Give me a chance to fight for that strap.&quot;Check out Reinier de Ridder's comments below (1:14):Notably, du Plessis and Chimaev are currently scheduled to fight for the middleweight championship at UFC 319 on Aug. 16 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.