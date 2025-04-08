A former UFC star recently disclosed a major grievance he has with MMA as a whole and offered a suggestion that would help combat PED test failures. He noted that there is currently an unfair rule for fighters who compete clean but are unintentionally penalized.

Despite PED testing in place through the commissions and anti-doping agencies like USADA and Drug Free Sport International, there have been cases where fighters have failed their post-fight drug tests for PEDs and have had their wins overturned to no contest.

Former UFC star Phil Davis, during his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, disclosed that the results of fights being overturned to no contests have been a longstanding issue he has had with the sport. 'Mr. Wonderful' suggested a drastic change that should be implemented.

Davis mentioned that if a fighter fails a post-fight PED test, they should be disqualified, making their opponent the winner, as it would be strict and discourage PED use:

"One of my ongoing grievances with MMA is when someone tests positive and they have won the fight, the fight gets turned into a no contest. You have a two-person athletic event and when one person gets DQ'd, the other person is not the winner? No, you got to change that right."

He suggested:

"I suggest if somebody fails a drug test, the other person gets declared the winner. Why wouldn't I want that on my record?... If there's a two-person race and of them gets disqualified, somebody has to win."

Check out Phil Davis' comments below (0:30):

When is former UFC star Phil Davis fighting next?

Former UFC star Phil Davis is set to return to the cage when he fights Rob Wilkinson in the opening round of the 2025 PFL light heavyweight tournament on May 1.

The bout will mark Davis' first bout under the PFL banner and first since 2023, when he lost a split decision to Corey Anderson at Bellator 297. Before his loss to Anderson, 'Mr. Wonderful' had back-to-back wins over Julius Anglickas and Yoel Romero.

Check out the PFL's fight announcement for Phil Davis vs. Rob Wilkinson below:

