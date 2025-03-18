Ex-UFC star feels Colby Covington is "struggling to keep up" his "bully from college persona these days" in wake of Paddy Pimblett encounter

Colby Covington, known for his outspoken and trash-talking persona, is struggling to maintain that image, according to former UFC star Paul Felder. This comes amid Covington’s recent encounter with lightweight Paddy Pimblett.

Covington and Pimblett have been exchanging words, with ‘Chaos’ warning the Brit to move up to welterweight, where he claimed Pimblett would suffer a devastating defeat.

Pimblett, in a vlog on his YouTube channel, revealed that he ran into Covington at a Power Slap event, and despite their ongoing online feud, the American avoided him.

Speaking with Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast, Paul Felder discussed Covington’s recent encounters with Kamaru Usman and Pimblett, emphasizing that the former welterweight title challenger’s strong persona is fading. He stated:

“Recently, there was an encounter with Kamaru Usman where, when Kamaru walked by Colby, he was nothing but respectful. I think his persona is fading. Do you know what I mean? I think he's struggling to keep up that mega 'Mr. America' bully from college persona these days.”

Further, Felder suggested that Covington has a contrasting personality in real life and is only engaging in online trash talk to stay relevant. He stated:

“I think even he is struggling to get through it because the real issue is — and Paddy's right — he is quiet in person. The real situation is that he has nothing really against you, Paddy. He doesn’t actually want to talk s**t to you or most of these guys. He’s only doing it to keep himself relevant. I think when he finally retires, he’ll be the first to admit that it was all complete nonsense — 100 percent. because I’ve hung out with that guy for an extended period of time, and he’s not like that.”

Check out Paul Felder’s comments below (1:21:10):

Paddy Pimblett criticizes Colby Covington’s persona

Colby Covington has often made headlines for his online feuds and for portraying a personality that many believe is fake.

Speaking to SPORTbible, Paddy Pimblett criticized Covington for his exaggerated persona, stating:

"Lad, I hate all of that. All people who, like Colby Covington, prime example for me, putting that WWE persona on. I heard he's got a ghostwriter and all that, lad. He needs to turn it in him, lad."

Check out Paddy Pimblett’s comments below (1:15):

Expand Tweet

'The Baddy' is set to face Michael Chandler in the co-main event at UFC 314 next month. Meanwhile, Covington, in his most recent outing, lost to Joaquin Buckley via doctor stoppage in the third round last December.

