Ex-UFC star looks back at 'carrying' the UFC Fight Night cards, with one event featuring the likes of Tom Aspinall, Paddy Pimblett and others

While Tom Aspinall is currently all the rage in MMA, a former UFC middleweight has come out with a reminder that he was once the promotion's go-to choice for Fight Night main events. In particular, he referenced his UFC Fight Night 191 win over Darren Till, sharing a screenshot of the bouts scheduled on the card.

As it turns out, Aspinall was featureed on the event, taking on heavyweight mainstay Serghei Spivac. Elsewhere, the popular Paddy Pimblett faced Luigi Vendramini, while former light heavyweight title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. fought Modestas Bukauskas.

"Damn I use [sic] to carry the UFC Fight Night cards! 6 main events. Look at the talent on the card!"

Brunson is correct in claiming to have headlined six Fight Night cards. Besides the one referenced above, he also headlined UFC Vegas 22 against Kevin Holland, and UFC Vegas 5 against Edmen Shahbazyan, beating both men. He did, though, lose to Ronaldo 'Jacaré' Souza at UFC on Fox 27, which he main-evented.

Before that, he had knocked out the great Lyoto Machida at UFC Fight Night 119, but was TKO'd by Robert Whittaker at UFC Fight Night 101. Despite being such a focus of the UFC's Fight Night series, Brunson never fully capitalized on the various momentum swings that defined his UFC tenure.

After beating Till, he seemed to be on the cusp of a middleweight title shot. The only remaining challenge in his path was Jared Cannonier, and the bout couldn't have gone any worse than it did. He was knocked out within two rounds, subsequently losing to Dricus du Plessis before leaving for the PFL.

Tom Aspinall, on the other hand, is on the verge of heavyweight glory

After Jon Jones tore his pectoral tendon, sidelining him for a significant stretch of time, Tom Aspinall stepped up to the plate to face Sergei Pavlovich on short-notice at UFC 295. Back then, the Russian power-puncher was on a six-fight knockout streak and the most fearsome man in the division.

Aspinall, though, knocked him out within a minute to capture interim heavyweight gold. Following Jones' resistance to facing, Aspinall defended his interim belt agaisnt Curtis Blaydes, knocking him out within a minute as well. Now, he is expected to face Jones for the undisputed heavyweight title.

