Ex-UFC star Mike Perry aims to lock horns with Dana White in the MMA business with brand new fight league

Mike Perry is a combat sports athlete of many trades, having competed as a professional boxer, mixed martial artist and most recently, as a bare-knuckle boxer. However, 'Platinum' is more than just a fighter, because as of today, he has revealed that he aims to joint the combat sports promotion game.

Perry took to Instagram to announce the launch of Platinum Pit Fights, a combat sports promotion that will feature fights under an, as of yet, unspecified rule-set. According to Perry, the promotion's fighters will be treated with respect, and he himself will compete in it as well.

Mike Perry isn't the only ex-UFC fighter to venture into the world of fight promotion, as several big-name mixed martial artists have founded their own MMA organizations in recent years. Former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, famously founded Eagle FC.

Meanwhile, original BMF champion Jorge Masvidal owns two MMA promotions, with Gamebred Fighting Championship featuring bare-knuckle mixed martial arts bouts. His other promotion, iKON FC, hosts more standard MMA fights. His late-career rival, Nate Diaz, also launched his own MMA promotion, Real Fight Inc.

Exactly when Mike Perry's Platinum Pit Fights will host its first event is unknown, but several fighters have found that the life of a promoter isn't as easy as initially perceived. UFC CEO Dana White often reminds his ex-fighters of that. Not much else is known about Perry's Platinum Pit Fights.

However, based on the promotion's name and the graphic accompanying the Instagram post he shared, its fights will not take place inside a ring or cage.

Mike Perry's rivalry with David Mundell

Mike Perry is widely regarded as the unofficial face of BKFC, having featured in some of the promotion's most viral moments, like an impromptu face-off with former UFC double champion Conor McGregor. The level of stardom he's been afforded, however, has rubbed some BKFC fighters the wrong way.

Chief among them is BKFC middleweight champion David Mundell, who recently expressed a desire to fight Perry. Curiously, the pair have fought each other before, once in an amateur MMA fight and again in a professional bout. Both matchups ended with second-round knockouts in Perry's favor.