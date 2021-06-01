Does UFC star Jorge Masvidal own a Bare-Knuckle MMA promotion?

UFC star Jorge Masvidal recently launched his bare-knuckle MMA promotion alongside hip-hop artist Anuel AA. Masvidal made the official announcement ahead of his rematch against Kamaru Usman at UFC 261.

Jorge Masvidal also revealed that the promotion, called the 'Gamebred Fighting Championship,' will host its first event on June 25, although a venue is yet to be decided. Leaping into the fight business as a promoter, Jorge Masvidal wrote on Twitter:

"Huge news for true fight fans as me and the one and only @anuel have teamed up to bring you the most vicious fights we could think of Bare Knuckle MMA. That’s right no gloves same rules and the first fight will be in Miami on June 25. Every fighter will be outfitted by Anuel’s clothing Brand which translated in English means 'Real Until Death' #andnew #realhastalamuerte Gamebred Fighting Championship."

Jorge Masvidal also announced all fighters will wear Puerto Rican rapper AA’s Real Hasta La Muerte (Real Until Death) clothing label for the upcoming event on June 25.

Why did Jorge Masvidal start a bare knuckle MMA promotion?

Jorge Masvidal made a name for himself when fighting in Kimbo Slice's backyard brawls and is now looking out for other street fighters like him. Several bare-knuckle promotions like the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship are rapidly gaining popularity in the states, and Masvidal is the latest to join the fray. Speaking about starting a bare-knuckle MMA promotion, Jorge Masvidal said at the UFC 261 pre-fight presser:

"It’s just bare-knuckle. It’s what I started in. I’m just looking for the next great street fighter that wants to make it through the ranks and go all the way to professional ranks and follow the footsteps of Kimbo and me. Nothing too crazy, just pure violence.”

Since I’ve been shadow banned and censured I decided to start my own platform and bring not only never before seen content but I will also be traveling the world looking for the next Kimbo rip or street fighter only at https://t.co/cJtfWzEwsT #andnew pic.twitter.com/JzEmCNlvH2 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) April 15, 2021

The 'Gamebred Fighting Championship' has also signed a one-year broadcast deal with Bare Knuckle TV, which will exclusively air the fight promotion's content.

While the bouts will be contested under the unified rules of MMA, the promotion will also host regular MMA events in states where bare-knuckle bouts are not allowed.

Fighters who sign with the 'Gamebred Fighting Championship' will have a clause in their contracts that allows them to sign with the UFC if they receive an offer.

