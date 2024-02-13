Ex-UFC star sounds off on people for “worshipping” rapper Ice Spice, points to reports of people “queuing for 3 days” to purchase her concert tickets

A former UFC fighter recently voiced his criticism towards individuals for idolizing rapper Isis Naija Gaston, professionally known as Ice Spice.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2022, the American artist has skyrocketed to fame. From gaining popularity on TikTok to headlining sold-out concerts in arenas, Spice's distinctive orange curls and music have become widespread, particularly among teenage girls, establishing her as one of the most prominent emerging stars of recent times.

Expressing frustration over the unquestioning devotion to the 24-year-old singer, former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till voiced his criticism on X regarding the idolization of celebrities like Spice:

"This is what all you sh*t for brains parents out there have got your kids looking up to, and in fact, most of you sh*t for brains adults I could just never imagine myself worshipping a singer, footballer, or even fighter for the fact that I’m Chuck Liddell, Jon Jones, and a GSP fan, but that’s where it stops. I admire them. I wouldn’t be queuing for 3 days for concert tickets and sh*t like that. Every day, I wake up and feel like smoking myself to death because this place is absolutely on its a**."

'The Gorilla' has been inactive since December 2022, with his last bout resulting in a third-round submission defeat to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282. Following a string of five losses in his last six UFC fights, Till opted to leave the organization and pursue free agency.

Last year, Till was found guilty of two driving-related offenses. He subsequently appeared in court at Liverpool Magistrates' Court, where he confessed to driving without insurance and driving while disqualified on Ternhall Road in Fazakerley in 2023.

UFC fans' react to Darren Till's remarks about Ice Spice

Darren Till's comments about the adoration of figures such as Ice Spice elicited an array of reactions from fans.

One fan wrote:

"Grim what Americans find attractive these days."

Another wrote:

"You know Jon jones had multiple arrest… actually never mind I like the point your making regardless lol."

"Calm down Darren 😂"

"You’re a little too dramatic for being such an adult. Relax my guy. It’s not that serious."

"Brother if you put half the effort in your fighting career as you do on here it would really be something"

