Ex-UFC stars strongly criticize King Green's shortcomings that led to brutal Mauricio Ruffy KO at UFC 313: "You can't have your hands low like that"

Former UFC fighters criticized King Green’s defensive lapses that led to his brutal knockout loss to Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 313. Green adopts a recognized pattern of keeping his hands low during exchanges. That proved costly in the fight, as Ruffy capitalized with a devastating spinning wheel kick.

Ad

Former UFC fighters Michael Bisping and Paul Felder pointed out that Green’s unorthodox style backfired against him. Furthermore, Green’s positioning, with his back against the cage and no defensive guard, also played to his disadvantage. He had no space to evade Ruffy’s attack, and the Brazilian exploited the position.

Weighing in on Green's alleged blunders on his YouTube channel, Bisping said:

"You can't have your hands low like that. I mean, I love it, it's cool as hell when he's doing this sh*t."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Felder responded by saying:

"When you got a guy that can literally kick Taekwondo wheel kicks like that, you've either got to be all the way out. You can't have your foot up against the back of the cage and have no hands up to defend. You're just going to get cracked with something like that."

Ad

Bisping also added that neglecting fundamental defense often leads to harsh consequences. The pair stressed that fighters who rely on reflex-based defense must maintain distance, stay mobile, and avoid being cornered.

Check out the full discussion below (5:30):

Ad

King Green releases statement after UFC 313 loss to Mauricio Ruffy

King Green has more fights left in him, and he's not ready to step away from the octagon despite his recent struggles. The 38-year-old suffered a first-round spinning heel kick knockout loss to Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 313. This was his third defeat in last four fights.

Each of those losses, including ones against Paddy Pimblett and Jalin Turner, came in the opening round. However, Green remains determined to continue his career and is preparing for his 52nd professional fight.

Ad

Green released a statement on his Instagram story, stating:

"This is the game we play. There’s wins, there’s losses. This is how it goes, you know? Shout out to Ruffy. You did your thing, brother. I’d like to see you have success in your future. Obrigado! And shout out to everybody that rides with me and came through this whole thing, man. I love all you guys... I just need some more time to get myself back used to being in the cage. We’ll be back, I promise you that.”

Ad

Check out King Green's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.