Ex-UFC title challenger explains why managers are "pointless" in MMA, says they "work for" promoters like Dana White

Former UFC title challenger Jon Fitch recently explained why managers aren't required in MMA and the influence promoters like UFC CEO Dana White have. He noted that maintaining a good relationship with promoters is what they are mostly concerned with rather than securing the best deal possible for their represented fighters.

Fitch has not shied away from sharing his thoughts on White in the past as he believes fighters have been taken advantage of by the UFC's monopoly over the sport. He implied that the MMA leader has set the market for what fighters can earn and in doing so, ensured that managers comply with their pay scale if they want to remain in good standing.

The 46-year-old posted a video to his X account, where he made his opinion known on managers in MMA. Fitch said:

"In MMA, yeah, it's kind of pointless to have a manager. They don't do anything for you, they just take a cut of your money. They work for the promotion. They do not have any responsibility to you. They'll argue that they have responsibility for the other 200 athletes they represent, so they can't pi*s off the boss."

Check out Jon Fitch's comments on managers appeasing promoters like Dana White below:

Jon Fitch explains situation managers would be useful to deal with promoters like Dana White in MMA

In addition to sharing his thoughts on managers not being required for MMA, former UFC title challenger Jon Fitch explained a situation in which managers would be useful to deal with promoters like Dana White.

During the aforementioned clip, Fitch mentioned that the current landscape of the sport would be much different if there were a free market for fighters to explore the best deals:

"In a free market, there is a good reason for having a manager. You need somebody who can negotiate with the promoter, somebody who has experience reading contracts, so it does help in a free market system. But, MMA is not a free market system."

Check out a Sportskeeda MMA exclusive with Jon Fitch, discussing UFC, Dana White and more below:

